Thief climbs through window, kidnaps woman, steals items in Gastonia

Police say someone kidnapped a woman in her 60s and stole items after climbing into her home in Gastonia Friday morning.
According to a Gastonia Police Department case report, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Fairfield Drive.
The report says the woman who was kidnapped told police that someone came into her home through an open window in the garage.
Police say the person kidnapped the woman then stole various items from her.
Those items included a cell phone, a credit card, a bank card and around $80 in cash.
Police did not release information about the suspect in this case. No further information was released.
