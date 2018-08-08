Large tree blocks road in Myers Park hours after limb falls on home

A downed tree blocked a road in the Myers Park area early Wednesday morning following pop up storms Wednesday.
The tree fell across Wellesley Avenue off of Queens Road West. Crews are working to clear the area. Hours earlier, a large tree fell limb on a house on Croydon Road. No injuries were reported in either situation.
Hundreds of people in the Charlotte area woke up without power Wednesday morning.
According to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, around 846 homes were without power at 6 a.m. Many of those outages were reported Tuesday night and power may not be restored until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy.
Comments