Woman with unsecured children in car crashes during Charlotte police pursuit

A woman police say was wanted on several felony warrants crashed in Union County Tuesday after being followed by a police helicopter from Charlotte.
The woman faces multiple charges, including child abuse and failing to secure children in a car seat. The CMPD Aviation Unit began following the suspect vehicle shortly before 4 p.m.
The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Amanda Sawyer, went into Union County before crashing at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Dickerson Boulevard in Monroe.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers, who started pursuing Sawyer once she reached Union County, said two children were in the car at the time.
They are now with relatives. From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared the vehicle came to rest on the median after knocking down a traffic sign. Union County deputies said Sawyer was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.
Sawyer faces charges of felony larceny, felony child abuse, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretenses, reckless driving, fail to appear, fail to secure child under 16 in a seat, fail to stop for blue lights and siren, speeding to elude arrest, driving with license revoked, and reckless driving to endanger. At least three lanes of U.S. 74 were closed for a time.
The roadway was opened just before 5 p.m. Sawyer was given a $214,000 bond.
Comments