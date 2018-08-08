CMPD forms task force to investigate shootings into occupied houses, businesses

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say so far this year they’ve seen 305 instances of shots fired into occupied dwellings. So, the department formed a task force two weeks ago to get a handle on the issues and target those who are responsible.
Sgt. Steven Fischbach says the task force – made up of division detectives, gang unit, crime reduction units, the District Attorney’s Office as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office – will bring “cases together to identify what’s going on and contributing to the problem.”
Police say they’ve made nine arrests and seized seven guns.
The shootings are a citywide problem. The ages of the suspects mostly range from 14 to the early 20s. Investigators say the shooters are using high-powered weapons, often stolen from lawful gun owners, and there are usually two or more shooters in a vehicle firing at houses.
Detectives point to cases where innocent children were hit.
The shootings into occupied dwellings sometimes start because of minor issues, police say.
“I would say what’s driving a lot of this is problems between individuals that could be as minor as an insult on social media that leads to a physical fight at school that escalates to one shooting and turns into retaliatory shooting,” said Fischbach.
Crime Stoppers is doubling the reward to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in any of the shootings into occupied dwellings.
