Suspect arrested in shooting of NC deputy late Tuesday along highway

A man accused of shooting a deputy in Cleveland County late Tuesday night was arrested in Harrisburg.
The deputy was shot just before 10:30 p.m. along Highway 74 after responding to a suspicious person call at KM Auto Brokers. Officials say the Cleveland County deputy was shot in the cheek and thigh after approaching the suspect.
The deputy fired one shot at the suspect but didn’t hit him. The shooter got away but was found less than three hours later walking on a road in Harrisburg.
Officials say the suspect will likely face several charges, including attempted murder.
The injured deputy is recovering and is expected to be OK.
“The deputy sheriff came to work tonight to defend the citizens of Cleveland County and to go home to his family this morning, and right now he’s laying in a hospital,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said early Wednesday morning.
The suspect was reportedly wanted by patrol officers at the time of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and no names have been released.
