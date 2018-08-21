The Blue Line light rail and streetcar are shutting down for two days, CATS says

If you’re looking to use the Blue Line or the streetcar this weekend, make other plans: The Charlotte Area Transit System said it will shut both services down completely on Saturday and Sunday.
The transit agency will be performing extensive maintenance, CATS officials said. The rail lines will resume service Monday on their normal schedule.
“Regular maintenance is essential to preserving our transit system,” said CATS CEO John Lewis, in a statement. “CATS’ goal is to perform all necessary repairs and upkeep at once. This will ultimately extend the life of our system and minimize disruptions to riders.”
Buses with “LYNX Connector” displayed will operate between each stop on the Blue Line’s nearly 20-mile route, replacing rail service with bus service for the weekend. Riders can purchase tickets for those buses from machines at the Blue Line stations.
Maintenance to be performed includes adding ballast, painting, landscaping, track and signal work, tree trimming and work on crossings.
