Two trapped boys rescued from their beds after tree limbs crash into bedroom

Two children and a dog were rescued after a tree fell on their east Charlotte home early Thursday morning. It happened before 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Pinecrest Avenue.
Two 10-year-old boys had to be rescued after limbs crashed into their bedroom, forcing a top bunk onto the bottom bunk, where the boys were sleeping. Parts of the roof and sheetrock also fell into the boys’ room.
“Being woken up by a tree coming through your roof is not something that happens every day,” the Charlotte Fire Department’s battalion chief said.
The parents and their daughter were able to get out of the home.
There’s no word on what caused the tree to fall. Fire officials say no one was injured in the incident.
Comments