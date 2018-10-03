Family car parked at Charlotte Douglas was filled with ants. They want an explanation.

A Greensboro family traveling out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport says they returned to find their car infested by a colony of ants while it sat in the long term parking lot.

Caroline Tedder Hacker lodged a complaint about the ants on the Charlotte Douglas Facebook page Sunday afternoon, and the airport responded with a request for more details.

It happened in the airport’s Long Term Parking 2 lot, while the family was attending a relative’s wedding in St. Louis, Hacker told The Charlotte Observer.

“We came home from a 3-day trip today to find our car interior and engine infested with ants,” Hacker posted on Facebook. “Our 11 month old had them crawling on her on our ride back to Greensboro. It’s awful and will take days to hopefully be able to remedy.”

The colony had been in the car long enough to build “a nest” in the corner of the engine, near the windshield, she said.

Hacker said an airport worker at the scene told her ants had been an issue in the lot for at least three months.

Charlotte Douglas staff responded to her Facebook complaint with a request that Hacker contact them directly.

“It is a problem that occasionally happens in surface lots due to weather,” an airport official was quoted telling WSOC.

The station reported airport officials intended to “remedy the problem immediately,” and have a practice of monitoring the lots for ants and resorting to ant pest control when necessary.

Hacker told the Charlotte Observer Wednesday that she sent her contact information to airport officials Tuesday and had not yet heard back. She said it took just under $100 to have the infestation cleaned out.

The Charlotte Observer reached out to an airport spokesperson for a response Wednesday and has not yet heard back.

Reports of ants invading cars in Charlotte Douglas parking lots date back to at least 2014, reported USA Today.

In 2015, a family traveling for 10 days on vacation reported they returned to a “bizarre and gross” scene of thousands of ants in their vehicle, the newspaper said.