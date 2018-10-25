I-77 partially open after blazing tractor trailer fire in Huntersville

Fire crews are working to clear the scene after responding to a massive tractor trailer fire on I-77 that happened late Wednesday night.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on I-77, south of Gilead Road.
Crews on the scene told WBTV that the driver lost control of the truck hitting the jersey wall and ripping the side of the truck, causing it to catch fire.
Heavy flames could be seen coming from the tractor trailer and vehicles were halted in traffic.
Officials say the truck was carrying plastic storage items causing the fire to continue to ignite and eventually the items had to be removed by hand.
The truck was towed away as crews worked to clear the scene and replace the jersey wall. The driver did not receive any injuries from the crash, according to crews on the scene.
The right lane of the interstate has reopened as crews continue to work to clear the scene.
