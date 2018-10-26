Surveillance video shows explosion at animal shelter

Opening night of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" in Charlotte. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton runs from Wednesday through Nov. 4, and is the biggest Broadway show to hit Charlotte.
Miracle Balsitis and Amanda Johnson talk about why it was important to remove a photo of their father, Lane Hurley, from a wall at Matthews United Methodist Church. Hurley was convicted of sexually abusing his niece.
Co-prosecutors Kristen Northrup and Jane Honeycutt react to the Kevin Olsen verdict Wednesday. The 23-year-old brother of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was found innocent of three counts of 2nd degree rape, among other sexual assault charges.