Jordan High investigating alleged ‘hurtful’ heckling of opposing players at soccer game

Jordan High School is investigating a report of ‘hurtful behavior’ among spectators at a boys soccer game Thursday, in which a the mother of an opposing player claims Jordan fans shouted ‘Where is your dad?’ to her son, whose father died of colon cancer.
In a Facebook post, Nancy Pederson Winkler said she notified the athletic director at Jordan High School that her son, Eric Winkler, who is a senior and goalie at Walter Hines Page High School in Greensboro, was the target of heckling during a boys soccer game.
She said Jordan High School fans were able to find information about her son on social media, which they used to gain leverage during the game.
She said fans yelled ‘crude’ comments about her son’s girlfriend and chanted, “’Where is your dad?’”
Winkler’s husband died three years ago of colon cancer.
“The loss of my husband,” Winkler wrote, “is by far the worst personal tragedy of our lives. That tragedy was exploited, and most concerning, used in a premeditated attack on him and our family in order to gain leverage in a soccer game.”
Winkler said spectators also verbally attacked other players from the Page High School team.
“Another player’s father committed suicide amidst allegations of embezzlement. These fans had researched this fact and shouted ‘Where’s the money?’” Winkler said.
Jordan High is investigating the behavior, according to a statement released by the school and signed by Susan Stewart Taylor, the principal, and Shelba Levins, the athletic director.
“We are thoroughly investigating a recent report of hurtful behavior among spectators at the soccer playoff game between Jordan High School and Greensboro Page High School on Thursday evening,” the statement said.
“Such behavior would be against the values of respect and sportsmanship that we uphold at Jordan High. Our school and athletic community will continue to work together to encourage fans and spectators to engage in a way that is enthusiastic, exciting, and respectful toward all participants.”
