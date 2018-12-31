Painting Octopus

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
A man was shot and killed Saturday night at Smokey Joe’s Cafe, a live music bar near the corner of Briar Creek Road and Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte NC. He was standing in the bar’s patio area when he was shot, police said.
