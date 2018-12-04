NC pastor suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries in house fire near Mount Holly church

A pastor was seriously injured in a house fire in Mount Holly early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on W. Catawba Ave near Pleasant Street, next to the Goshen Free Will Baptist Church where Pastor Clayton Burch preached, officials say.
Burch was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say Burch’s wife was also in the home at the time. The extent of her injuries have not been released.
According to the church’s website, Clayton Burch has served as pastor in several churches. He preached at Goshen Free Will Baptist for the past seven years.
The home, where the preacher stayed with his wife and dog, appeared to sustain heavy damage.
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.
Comments