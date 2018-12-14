Here’s the deadline for shipping Christmas presents in Charlotte

Frantic about shipping your Christmas presents in time?
No need to worry, as the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx offer various options to ensure your gifts will be under the tree.
The U.S Postal Service recommends getting your packages to a post office by the end of Friday, Dec. 14, if you hoped to get them to their recipient by Christmas through mailing them the traditional ground-delivery way.
Other, more expensive postal service options are still available, however, giving you another week or more to send your gifts.
For expected delivery before Dec. 25, USPS says you can send packages by Thursday, Dec. 20, via its first-class and priority mail options. Priority mail starts at $6.70 at post offices and online, the USPS says.
You have until Saturday, Dec. 22, if mailing via the postal service’s priority mail express option, which starts at $24.70 at post offices and online, according to the USPS.
“Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions, including customs delays,” the USPS cautions on its online Holiday Shipping Deadlines page.
For delivery on Dec. 24, UPS gives you until Tuesday, Dec. 18, to send packages via its “3 Day Select” option, until Thursday, Dec. 20, using “2nd Day Air” and until Friday, Dec. 21, for its “Next Day Air” service, according to the online UPS 2018 Year-End Holiday Schedule.
FedEx offers various options for getting your gifts to their destinations by Dec. 25.
Monday, Dec. 17, is the deadline for shipping via FedEx ground and home delivery; Wednesday, Dec. 19, via FedEX “Express Saver;” Thursday, Dec. 20, for its “Two-day options” service; Friday, Dec. 21., for its “Overnight options;” and Dec. 25 for FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority shipments.
You can calculate the cost of UPS and FedEx shipments on their websites, www.ups.com and www.fedex.com.
