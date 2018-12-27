Dogs attack, seriously injure man visiting Indian Trail home

A man was seriously injured early Thursday morning when two dogs attacked him at an Indian Trail home he was visiting, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The dogs also bit the homeowner when he tried to stop the attack, which started at 4:15 a.m., forcing him to leave his home in the 6600 block of First Avenue to call 911, the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. Neither victim was identified.
The visitor was still on the floor and being attacked when deputies arrived, according to the statement. The dogs, which the sheriff’s office identified as pit bulls, charged deputies when they tried to use a catch pole to control the animals.
One dog bit a deputy on the arm before another officer used a Taser to separate them. Deputies then shot and killed both dogs.
The visitor was taken to CMC Main with extensive bites to his face and head, the release states. The homeowner was treated at the hospital for a dog bite on his left arm. The bitten deputy was treated for a minor bite wound at CMC Monroe and released.
Crime scene investigators were called to the scene and continue to investigate the incident. No charges have been filed.
