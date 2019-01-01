Happy New Year, Griffin! Charlotte’s first 2019 baby born at midnight

Charlotte’s first baby of 2019 was born right at midnight.
Griffin Gill Conner was born at 12 a.m. at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
He weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces and measured 20.75 inches. His parents, Kristen and Brittany Conner, are from Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Atrium Health saw its first baby born not long into the New Year.
Kennedi Honesty Davis was born at 12:41 a.m. at Atrium Health University City. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was born to parents Ranisha and Kenny Davis.
Her parents call Kennedi their miracle baby, because they were told that Ranisha could not have children, according to Atrium. They waited to find out Kennedi was a girl until her birth.
Ranisha was due Dec. 22, so the parents expected they might have a Christmas baby, according to Atrium.
Instead, Kennedi was one of the first babies of the New Year.
