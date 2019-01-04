Mother and child carjacked by man in orthodontics office parking lot in Matthews

A man is accused of stealing a car from a mother and child while they were in the parking lot of an orthodontic office in Matthews Thursday morning.
According to the Matthews Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of Starr and Dickens Orthodontics located on Matthews Township Parkway regarding a report of a stolen vehicle around 9 a.m.
A woman told officers that she and her child had just arrived in the parking lot and while getting out of the car, they were approached by a man who then demanded the car.
There were reportedly no weapons displayed and the victim and her child were not harmed during this incident.
Matthews Police say they immediately issued a “Be On The Look Out” message to surrounding agencies with a description of the man and stolen vehicle.
The car was described as a 2005 Gold Honda CRV, and the man was described as a white male with gray hair, wearing a gray sweater.
On Thursday around 10 a.m., a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office stopped to check on a 2005 Gold Honda CRV that was on the shoulder of the Highway 74 bypass at Morgan Mill Road.
After further investigation, the car was found to be registered to the woman and the driver, who was a white male with gray hair and wearing a gray sweater, was identified as 40-year-old Stephen Scott Taylor of Wilmington, NC.
Taylor was arrested by the Highway Patrol and taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while impaired.
Police are in the process of acquiring additional arrest warrants for Mr. Taylor with the charges of common law robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
The Matthews Police Department thanked the North Carolina State Highway Patrol as well as the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this apprehension.
