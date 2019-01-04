Johnson C. Smith University delays spring semester classes due to mold removal

School officials at Johnson C. Smith University say 2019 spring semester classes have been delayed until January 22 while mold is removed from residence halls.
According to school officials, the decision to delay classes was made in consultation with experts guiding an evaluation and remediation of suspected mold in some of the university’s residence halls.
Classes are being delayed to allow the school sufficient time to complete the work.
“Although the evaluation took longer than expected, we have inspected every room and implemented an aggressive remediation and overall cleaning program to head off any potential issues in the future,” a letter to students reads.
School officials say, with some limited exceptions, residence halls will not reopen until Jan. 18 for the vast majority of students.
“We want to reiterate that no student will be assigned to a room where mold has been identified and has not been remediated. If any work remains to be done upon students’ return, we will assist in relocating affected students to alternate housing. Students who have already arrived on campus for specific projects and programs will be accommodated in approved housing,” the letter says.
Officials at JCSU says the school will also offer accommodations such as calendar changes, additional online classes and other support that might be necessary.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We apologize for the inconvenience our delayed opening will cause but want to ensure our work is comprehensive and thorough,” the letter read.
In addition to remediation of any suspected mold growth, the school says a focus of their work is deep cleaning and to address any existing water damage that can lead to such issues.
Students with any questions regarding their classes are advised to contact their Academic Dean, and to direct questions about housing to the office of Residence Life at ResidenceLife@jcsu.edu.
