‘The baby’s in the house!’ 911 fire call recounts frantic neighbor’s cry for help

In a 911 call released by the Charlotte Fire Department on Friday, a neighbor pleads for help as fire tears through a family’s east Charlotte home.

“The baby’s in the house!” the neighbor tells the 911 dispatcher. “Oh, my God.”





The fire killed two children and left five other family members with life-threatening injuries in hospitals.

In the frantic 911 call, the neighbor at first reports the house across the street being on fire. “It’s blazing,” she tells the dispatcher. “Oh God, it’s bad!”

Suddenly, the neighbor tells the dispatcher that children are coming to her house from the fire.

“Come, come,” the woman can be heard telling the children entering her home, before she tells the dispatcher, “they’re here.”





“There’s a baby in the house?” the woman can be heard asking the children. “Oh, my God.”

A response in Spanish can be heard, and then the neighbor tells the dispatcher a 3-month-old is in the back of the burning house.

The call ends when fire trucks arrive at the home early Wednesday in the 1900 block of Academy Street.

Clementino Mendez Domingo told The Charlotte Observer in an interview Thursday that he was at work when the fire erupted in the family’s home .

His wife, Ana Sanchez, remained at Carolinas Medical Center on Friday, he told the Observer. She was in intensive care suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, he said.

He told the Observer on Thursday that his step-son, 9-year-old Leonel Alexander Villagrez Sanchez, died on Wednesday at Novant Health Presbyterian. His 2-year-old daughter, Aranza Santa Mendez Sanchez, died around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center, Mendez Domingo said.

Five other family members all suffered life-threatening injuries and are in hospitals in Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, Mendez Domingo said.

Mendez Domingo said his 3-month-old son, Axel Camilo Mendez Santos, remains in Carolinas Medical Center. Axel also is in intensive care suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, he said.

Structure Fire Update: 1900 Block of Academy Street. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and CFD will update when Investigation is complete. Charlotte Fire can confirm that the fire has resulted in the fatality of one juvenile. pic.twitter.com/5dHIsXwgoY — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2019