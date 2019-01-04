Charlotte man dies after clothes caught on fire on a stove in his home, officials say

A man died after his clothes caught on fire on a stove in his north Charlotte home on Friday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The victim died before a family member found him, Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Westover said in a news release. The fire happened at about 3 p.m.

@CharlotteFD Investigation Taskforce is on scene at the 6200 block of Skyline Drive investigating a fire incident. pic.twitter.com/U2uvBUm10m — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 4, 2019

The house, in the 6200 block of Skyland Drive, sustained “no significant damage,” Westover said.





The victim’s name has not been released.

This was the third fire-related death this week in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, two children died and five other family members were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire in their home on Academy Street in east Charlotte.

The fire was caused by an unattended candle or candles, according to a fire department tweet Wednesday.