Charlotte man dies after clothes caught on fire on a stove in his home, officials say

By Joe Marusak

January 04, 2019 06:34 PM

A man died after his clothes caught on fire on a stove in his north Charlotte home on Friday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The victim died before a family member found him, Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Westover said in a news release. The fire happened at about 3 p.m.

The house, in the 6200 block of Skyland Drive, sustained “no significant damage,” Westover said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This was the third fire-related death this week in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, two children died and five other family members were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire in their home on Academy Street in east Charlotte.

The fire was caused by an unattended candle or candles, according to a fire department tweet Wednesday.

