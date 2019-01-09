Local

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood

By Joe Marusak

January 09, 2019

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police handled 20 pedestrian fatalities last year, more than double the total for 2015, which was nine, according to Sgt. Dave Sloan with the major crash investigations unit.
A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood Wednesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.



The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a CMPD tweet at 7:10 p.m. Police have released no other details.

Inbound Central Avenue is closed near Kilborne Drive as police investigate the crash.

Charlotte experienced a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2018, as 28 people were killed while crossing city streets.

Wednesday night’s death is the third pedestrian fatality of the new year.

On Jan. 1, a pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles in University City, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

On Jan. 5, 22-year-old Breondra Newman was pronounced dead after she was hit by two cars in the 9600 block of South Tryon Street in southeast Charlotte, the Observer reported.

