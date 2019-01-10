Charlotte murderer is charged in second killing, this one inside prison

A prisoner doing time for a Charlotte murder has been charged in the November stabbing death of another eastern North Carolina inmate.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Pruitt for murder in the death of 35-year-old Gregory Adams, Jr. at Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville, about 55 miles west of Wilmington.
Pruitt, 32, is serving a minimum 18-year sentence for the 2005 murder of Juan Lawrence during a shoot-out on North Tryon Street. In prison, Pruitt has been cited for weapon possession, assault and other infractions.
In the Nov. 9 attack at the prison, Adams was stabbed in the neck, according to an earlier news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Adams was convicted in 2015 of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the August 2012 shooting of Ra’Quan Daniels, a 15-year-old neighbor, according to WECT News. Adams’ projected release date was Nov. 11, 2032.
Columbus Correctional, like many of North Carolina’s prisons, has struggled to fill its officer positions.
In October, about 14 percent of the officer positions there were vacant, according to DPS data. That doesn’t take into account positions left vacant by leaves of absence. Vacancy rates that high make it easier for inmates to carry out such attacks, experts say.
