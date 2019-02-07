Going without a jacket in Charlotte this morning? It’s part of a trend.

The shirt-sleeve temperatures Charlotte woke up to in the depths of winter Thursday morning are part of a trend of rising overnight lows, federal data shows.
North Carolina and Virginia both set records in 2018 for the warmest average minimum temperatures, the Asheville-based National Centers for Environmental Information reported this week.
Charlotte’s airport recorded an overnight low Wednesday night of 64, 33 degrees above normal for the date and 11 degrees above the normal high.
Charlotte’s average temperature in 2018, including highs and lows, was 3 degrees higher than the 30-year average in 1981-2019, national center data shows. Asheville had its warmest year ever, with average temperatures 2.6 degrees above normal.
Overnight lows have increased across the Southeast, says the National Climate Assessment released in November, with the decade of the 2010s through 2017 the warmest on record. The trend is most apparent in summer, it says, and is expected to intensify in coming decades.
Globally, 2018 was the fourth-hottest of the 139 years on record, NOAA said this week. The warmest years on record were, in order, 2016, 2015 and 2017.
Gov. Roy Cooper testified before Congress on Tuesday, telling a House committee that “we can’t afford not to take urgent action on climate change. It is not too late, but it soon may be.” Cooper depicted the damage in North Carolina from severe weather events including the $17 billion in damage last year from Hurricane Florence.
