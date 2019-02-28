I-40 reopens Thursday afternoon after rock slide. Expect long delays, NCDOT warns

Interstate 40 reopens to traffic Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m., two days earlier than expected, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

However, the well-traveled interstate will be down to one lane in both directions through the mountains, promising backups for miles at the North Carolina-Tennessee state line.

Currently, traffic is being rerouted 50 miles around the spot where a rock slide brought tons of rock, trees and dirt onto the pavement.

NCDOT officials said in a press release that it could take another six to eight weeks to reopen all the lanes. “Expect delays for the next six weeks while repairs are completed,” NCDOT said in a tweet.

The interstate has been closed since Friday, Feb. 22, after a late-night rock slide occurred in westbound lanes at mile marker 7.5, near exit 20, reported NCDOT. Rock and other debris was still falling the next day, officials said in a press release.

Engineers determined a 500-foot wide area alongside the interstate needed to be stabilized before the road could be reopened. An estimated 27,000 cubic yards of debris fell in the westbound lanes, then bounced into eastbound lanes, officials said.

The slide was blamed on a heavy rain in the western part of the state. Four different rock or mud slides have been reported in North Carolina in the past week, including one that closed lanes of U.S. 74 near Sylva in Jackson County.

The highway has since reopened, state officials told the Charlotte Observer.