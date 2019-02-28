1 killed in I-485 crash Thursday night, 2nd death in 2 nights

A person died in a crash on Interstate 485 near Independence Boulevard on Thursday night, Medic tweeted just after 7:30 p.m.

The fatality was the second on I-485 in two nights.

#BREAKING TRAFFIC ALERT: I-485 closed near Independence Blvd in Matthews after fatal crash https://t.co/u6MIntQ3Qv — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) March 1, 2019

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

The other wreck happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on I-485 Outer Loop between Interstate 77 and W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to a Huntersville Fire Department tweet. Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to a Medic tweet.

Matthews Police tweeted at 8 p.m. Thursday that the ramps from Independence Boulevard (U.S. 74) to I-485 Outer Loop were closed due to the crash and were expected to remain closed for several hours as the State Highway Patrol investigated.

Traffic Alert



Please be aware the ramps from Hwy. 74 to the I-485 outer loop are closed due to a traffic crash. This is expected to remain closed for the next few hours. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) March 1, 2019

A woman was killed Wednesday when a Ford Explorer driver crashed into stopped traffic, WSOC-TV reported, citing State Highway Patrol troopers. The Ford Explorer driver told troopers he didn’t see the stopped cars because he had his visor down, according to the station.