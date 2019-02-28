1 killed in I-485 crash Thursday night, 2nd death in 2 nights

A person died in a crash on Interstate 485 near Independence Boulevard on Thursday night, Medic tweeted just after 7:30 p.m.
The fatality was the second on I-485 in two nights.
The other wreck happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on I-485 Outer Loop between Interstate 77 and W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to a Huntersville Fire Department tweet. Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to a Medic tweet.
Matthews Police tweeted at 8 p.m. Thursday that the ramps from Independence Boulevard (U.S. 74) to I-485 Outer Loop were closed due to the crash and were expected to remain closed for several hours as the State Highway Patrol investigated.
A woman was killed Wednesday when a Ford Explorer driver crashed into stopped traffic, WSOC-TV reported, citing State Highway Patrol troopers. The Ford Explorer driver told troopers he didn’t see the stopped cars because he had his visor down, according to the station.
