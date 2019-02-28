Local

1 killed in I-485 crash Thursday night, 2nd death in 2 nights

By Joe Marusak

February 28, 2019 08:50 PM

A person died in a crash on Interstate 485 near Independence Boulevard on Thursday night, Medic tweeted just after 7:30 p.m.

The fatality was the second on I-485 in two nights.

The other wreck happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on I-485 Outer Loop between Interstate 77 and W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to a Huntersville Fire Department tweet. Medic paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to a Medic tweet.

Matthews Police tweeted at 8 p.m. Thursday that the ramps from Independence Boulevard (U.S. 74) to I-485 Outer Loop were closed due to the crash and were expected to remain closed for several hours as the State Highway Patrol investigated.

A woman was killed Wednesday when a Ford Explorer driver crashed into stopped traffic, WSOC-TV reported, citing State Highway Patrol troopers. The Ford Explorer driver told troopers he didn’t see the stopped cars because he had his visor down, according to the station.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

local

Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do