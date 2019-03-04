Local

Teen killed in crash that left one car on its side in north Charlotte, police say

By Mark Price

March 04, 2019 06:48 AM

A teen was killed in a car crash late Sunday in the 4300 block of Gibbon Road, off Old Statesville road in north Charlotte, reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The dead man was identified as 19-year-old Marcus Rene Horbachefsky, according to a CMPD press release.

Police said they were called at 11:28 p.m Sunday to the 4300 block of Gibbon Road and found two vehicles involved in a crash.

Horbachefsky was “unresponsive” in a 2013 Toyota Corolla that was sitting on its side off the roadway, police said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Tundra, was identified as Eric Delaney Legrand, He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. He had not been drinking, police said in a release.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the Toyota Corolla was traveling southeast on Gibbon Rd when it crossed the center double yellow dividing line and struck the Toyota Tundra head-on,” said a press release.

“The Toyota Tundra was traveling northwest on Gibbon Road when the collision occurred. After impact, the Toyota Corolla ran off the roadway and overturned onto its side,” said the release.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

