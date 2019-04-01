Man stole ambulance -- while patient was being treated in back, say Charlotte cops

A suspect being chased by police in east Charlotte managed to steal an ambulance while MEDIC paramedics were treating a patient in the back, say Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The suspect then crashed the ambulance into multiple parked cars, say police.

It happened just before noon Monday in the 5700 block of Executive Center Drive, just off Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, said a police press release.

Investigators say officers were called to the area about someone who was “causing damage to property” inside one of the office buildings that line Executive Center Drive.

“The suspect exited the building and began causing damage to vehicles in the parking lot,” said a police press release.

“The suspect then located a MEDIC truck in the parking lot and proceeded to position himself in the driver’s seat, while a patient was being treated by the two person MEDIC crew in the back of the truck.”

The man drove off in the ambulance and quickly “collided with several parked vehicles in the parking lot,” said a release. “After crashing the vehicle, he exited the vehicle and began running from scene, but was quickly detained by officers.”

WSOC reports the two paramedics and the patient “were able to safely exit” the ambulance before the suspect crashed it. Video sent to WSOC shows the man driving the ambulance while pushing a car in front of it, as it crashes into other parked cars.

No one was injured, but “the suspect has been transported to the hospital for evaluation,” said police.

His name was not released.