Person hospitalized after shooting near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte

One person was shot and injured in north Charlotte overnight (Taylor Simpson)

One person was injured during a shooting in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers say they arrived on Valcourt Road, which is off of Reames Road near Northlake Mall.

A victim was found with non-life threatening injuries and sent to the hospital. Officials have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.