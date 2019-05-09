Woman found stabbed to death on N. College Street in uptown Charlotte, says CMPD

Police shut down a busy uptown road for a homicide investigation Detectives investigate a homicide in the 800 block of North College Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Detectives investigate a homicide in the 800 block of North College Street.

A woman was found stabbed to death early Thursday in uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The killing brings the city’s 2019 homicide death toll to 50.

Investigators say the woman was found about 7:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North College Street. The area is between 11th Street and the East Brookshire Freeway.

“Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service...A female victim was located with a stab wound and she was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said a press release.

The victim’s identity was not released Thursday morning and police did not say if they have a suspect.

Investigators told WCNC that the woman “was believed to be homeless.”





The crime scene is not far from the Urban Ministry Center, a nonprofit that works with the community’s homeless.

“We recognize that being homeless is not a crime and we as a community need to do better to get people off the street,” Dave Robinson with CMPD told WBTV, “so they’re not faced with this type of situation.”