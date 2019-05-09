Missing teen found dismembered in a small North Carolina town, deputies say

The victim was identified as Michael Elijah Earley,19, of Rockwell, N.C., by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

A 19-year-old North Carolina man reported missing over the weekend was killed and his body dismembered, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The victim was identified as Michael Elijah Earley of Rockwell, N.C., in a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The town of about 2,100 people is around 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Another Rockwell teen, Carlos Rosas Jr., has been charged with murder in connection with Earley’s death, according to the release. Rosas, 19, is also charged with felony concealment of death, officials said.

WSOC reports “Rosas tried to cover up the murder by cutting Earley’s body into pieces, which he then tried to get rid of.”

An arrest warrant states Rosas “knowingly and willfully” destroyed Earley’s remains, according to the Salisbury Post.

Both the motive for the killing and how Earley died have not been released.

He was reported missing by his girlfriend at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, May 6, according to deputies. Earley had not been seen since 10 p.m. the day before, police said.

Earley’s family, including his father, took to social media in recent days, asking for help finding his son and looking for witnesses who might have seen something suspicious in the area of Sides Road near Rockwell.

The missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Rosas Jr. has a first appearance in court Friday, officials said. He is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center, officials said.