Severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, ‘isolated tornado’ to Charlotte area

Severe weather could deliver hail, damaging winds and “an isolated tornado” to the Charlotte region and the mountains this weekend, according to a hazardous weather update from the National Weather Service.

Torrential downpours could flood roads, NWS meteorologists also warned in the update at 6 a.m. Saturday. A first batch of showers moved into the Charlotte metro area about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“There is a chance for thunderstorms approaching severe limits this afternoon with the primary threat being strong wind gusts,” meteorologists from the NWS office in Greer, S.C., posted. “Isolated flash flooding is also possible from the heaviest thunderstorms.”

The hazardous weather statement also covers the Greenville-Spartanburg area of South Carolina besides SC counties closer to Charlotte, including York and Chester.

The threat of severe storms will continue into Sunday, meteorologists said. The best chance will come in the afternoon, “as vertical wind shear increases with the advance of an upper-level storm system,” according to the update.

“Damaging winds are again the main threat, but some hail is possible, and a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” NWS forecasters said.

The chance of showers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stands at 70 percent Saturday afternoon, and 80 percent late Saturday and all day Sunday, according to the latest NWS forecast just before Saturday

This story is developing. Check back for updates.