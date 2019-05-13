Someone is exposing himself to girls around Charlotte bus stops, police say

CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit investigates bus stop indecent exposure cases Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Catina Odom said police are trying to find a man who has exposed himself to several girls in the past few months at bus stops around Charlotte. She said parents and kids should be on alert. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Catina Odom said police are trying to find a man who has exposed himself to several girls in the past few months at bus stops around Charlotte. She said parents and kids should be on alert.

Eight girls have reported that a man exposed himself to them near Charlotte bus stops in the past three months, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe one man may be responsible.

Six of the girls described a thin black man with short hair between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. He looked between 20 and 30 years old and drove an older 4-door white sedan.

Police are hoping people will be on alert so they can learn more details about the man and his car and confirm whether it’s the same person in all these cases, CMPD Sgt. Catina Odom said.

The girls are between 8 and 18 years old, Odom said. CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the reports.

Most of the girls were at or near Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus stops, Odom said, although one 17-year-old said she was waiting at a Charlotte Area Transit System bus stop when a naked man got out of his car and exposed himself to her.

CMPD is working with CMS to try to keep young people safe, Odom said. She recommended that parents tell their children to travel in groups and stay vigilant.

“If they feel uncomfortable, somebody doubles back, somebody gets out of a car, whatever the case may be — run, yell, make sure that they go and tell a trusted adult,” she said.

Odom said the incidents have been spread around Charlotte. Six were in west Charlotte or north Charlotte, with two more in east Charlotte near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road.





None of the girls reported that the man touched them, Odom said. She said police are eager to make an arrest quickly, before anyone is physically hurt.