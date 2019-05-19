Man who shot Mooresville officer talked of killing himself, police officer, report says

Mooresville remembers K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon Police officers and residents of Mooresville, N.C., came together on May 8, 2019 to remember slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon. On May 10 they said goodbye at the officer's funeral at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police officers and residents of Mooresville, N.C., came together on May 8, 2019 to remember slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon. On May 10 they said goodbye at the officer's funeral at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Police say a “routine traffic stop” for a suspended driver’s license on May 4 led to the death of Mooresville Police Department K9 officer Jordan Harris Sheldon.

And while police could not determine a motive for the shooting, police said Michael Yovany Aldana, the man who killed Sheldon, had spoken before about suicide.

That’s according to a new report Sunday from the Mooresville Police Department that investigated Sheldon’s shooting. The report concludes the investigation into Sheldon’s death.

Sheldon, 32, died after he was shot by Aldana, whom he pulled over on West Plaza Drive for a suspected suspended driver’s license, according to the report.

Aldana, 28, of Mooresville, was later found dead in a nearby apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the department.

“Although investigators could not determine a specific motive or provocation for the shooting, interviews with a former girlfriend revealed Aldana had made recent comments of killing himself, and in the process killing a police officer,” according to the new report from the Mooresville Police Department.

The report provides more details into the traffic stop that preceded the shooting.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Mooresville Police Department say Sheldon pulled Aldana over at 10:13 p.m. on May 4. After getting Aldana’s driver’s license and registration, Sheldon returned to his patrol car, according to the police department. Aldana stayed at his car during this time, police say.

Sheldon confirmed Aldana was driving with a suspended license and returned to Aldana’s car, police say. Aldana provided him additional documents, and while Sheldon reviewed them, police say Aldana shot the officer.

Sheldon later died after being taken to a hospital, police said earlier this month.

Thousands of residents attended a vigil for Sheldon, and a funeral service was held in Charlotte.

“The Mooresville Police Department wishes to thank all of the residents of Mooresville and surrounding communities for their love and support during this overwhelmingly sad time,” Mooresville Police Chief Damon Williams said in a prepared statement.

“We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about their police department. We also extend a huge thank you to all of our public safety partners and town personnel who answered the call to assist us in the wake of this tragic event.”