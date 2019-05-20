Small boat capsizes on Catawba River, recovery efforts underway

Scene of the water rescue in Catawba River early Monday morning. Taylor Simpson/WBTV

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue in Gaston County Monday morning.

Officials say they received a call that a boat capsized off the Kevin Loftin boat launch and that three people were in the water.

Four were aboard the boat but only three people made it to shore, officials say.

Recovery efforts are underway to locate the fourth person.

Officials say several people were camping on a nearby island and a boat was ferrying four people when the boat started “taking on water.”

“It was a small boat, probably big enough for four people,” officials say.

“Seemed to be a tragic accident.” Rescue crews staged at the Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park off of Catawba Street in Belmont to provide updates Monday morning.

No names have been released. Check back for updates.