Swimming NC man drowns in Tennessee lake after wind blows away boat, officials say

A North Carolina man drowned while swimming in a Tennessee lake. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee

The body of a North Carolina man who drowned in a Tennessee lake was recovered Saturday, a day after he went under the water, said the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA.

The search for Daryl Lee Smart went from Friday to Saturday after emergency responders had to temporarily delay their efforts because of bad weather conditions near Douglas Lake, WSPA reported. The Jefferson County lake is less than 40 miles from Knoxville.

The 50-year-old Asheville man went missing, going under the water in the lake, after going swimming with a woman, the TWRA tweeted.

TWRA said after the couple were in the water, their pontoon boat was blown by the wind, according to WVLT.

Wildlife officials said Smart was not wearing a life jacket when he and the woman went into the water to retrieve their service dog, WYFF reported.

It was around 12:30 p.m. when the woman tried to help Smart, but he submerged in the lake and did not resurface, per WSPA.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was among the rescue agencies that aided in the search for Smart, whose body was recovered just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

Although the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said Smart drowned, his body was taken to an area hospital for an autopsy, WYFF reported.

