Local
Fallen tree leaves thousands without power in University City area
More than 2,000 homes were without power in Charlotte’s University City area Tuesday morning after a tree fell across power lines, Duke Energy reports.
The tree fell on Old Concord Road at Suther Road, blocking the area for a time. Duke Energy says outages were first reported in the area just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
In the area around Old Concord Road at Meadow Vista Road, 1,184 homes were without power. In the direct area where the tree fell, Old Concord Road at Suther Road, 743 homes were without power.
CLICK HERE to view Duke Energy’s outage map.
