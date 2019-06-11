Fallen tree leaves thousands without power in University City area

More than 2,000 homes were without power in Charlotte’s University City area Tuesday morning after a tree fell across power lines, Duke Energy reports. (Taylor Simpson/WBTV)

More than 2,000 homes were without power in Charlotte’s University City area Tuesday morning after a tree fell across power lines, Duke Energy reports.

The tree fell on Old Concord Road at Suther Road, blocking the area for a time. Duke Energy says outages were first reported in the area just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

In the area around Old Concord Road at Meadow Vista Road, 1,184 homes were without power. In the direct area where the tree fell, Old Concord Road at Suther Road, 743 homes were without power.

CLICK HERE to view Duke Energy’s outage map.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW