Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Charlotte woman, 69

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a 69-year-old woman who was last seen on July 3.





Sandra Adams was last seen at her apartment off Midland Avenue in Charlotte, according to a statement from the police department.

Adams is described as a 5-foot-2, 110 pound African American woman who has brown eyes and black hair in short braids. She may have been wearing beige pants, a beige or white shirt and white shoes, according to the statement.

Her family went to check on Adams on July 5 and they discovered she was not in her home, according to police. As of Sunday afternoon, she had not been found.

Police said Adams, who lives alone, often walks around the apartment complex and up to the stores on Midland Avenue.





The release said “she always returns home. It is unusual for Ms. Adams to not return to her apartment.”

Anyone who has information about Adams is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.