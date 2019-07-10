Lawyer tells Durham DA that witness has testimony to clear Virginia Lt. Gov. of rape

Virginia’s Fairfax decries ‘political lynching’ on state Senate floor Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is comparing himself to lynching victims after two women came forward with allegations of sexual assault, prompted widespread calls for his resignation and a special hearing in the state House. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is comparing himself to lynching victims after two women came forward with allegations of sexual assault, prompted widespread calls for his resignation and a special hearing in the state House.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s lawyer says an eyewitness to a spring 2000 encounter that fellow Duke University student Meredith Watson said was rape will state that the action was consensual.

A letter sent Monday from Barry Pollack to Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry, obtained by the News & Observer, provides a detailed account of what they say happened on the night 19 years ago at a fraternity house in Durham.

Watson, like Fairfax a Duke undergrad at the time, said he raped her that night. Last Feb. 8, she went public with the claim after another woman, Vanessa Tyson, said Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2004 in Boston.

Fairfax immediately denied raping Watson while also denying Tyson’s claim.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pollack began contacting Deberry in April asking for law enforcement to investigate Watson’s claim of rape in hopes of clearing Fairfax’s name. Pollack repeated that request in a letter to Deberry on June 12.

Deberry has confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to comment further on the matter. Sarah Willets, Deberry’s spokeswoman, said Tuesday the latest letter has also been received.

“We don’t have any additional comment,” Willets said in an email to the News & Observer.

Monday’s letter to Deberry, first published by Washington NBC affiliate WRC, went further, saying for the first time publicly that a witness is available to shed light on the night’s events.

Pollack didn’t disclose the name of the witness, but said he is willing to share that with Deberry.

“(He) stated unequivocally that Ms. Watson’s allegation that she was raped or otherwise sexually assaulted by Mr. Fairfax is false,” Pollack wrote to Deberry.

Though the letter doesn’t specify which fraternity house the incident occurred in, Fairfax was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha at Duke. He was the chapter’s president and National Pan Hellenic Council president during his time at Duke.

According to Pollack, Watson arrived at the fraternity house where the witness lived. Fairfax was also a member of the fraternity but didn’t live at the house. Watson, Fairfax and the witness were in the witness’ room when Watson arrived and initiated a sexual encounter with Fairfax.

After the encounter concluded and Fairfax left, the witness said he stayed with Watson.

“The eyewitness corroborates that Ms. Watson was a willing participant in sexual activity,” Pollack said in the letter. “No one had been using drugs or alcohol, and Ms. Watson initiated sexual contact with Mr. Fairfax and unambiguously manifested her consent to the sexual contact that occurred.”

Both Watson and Tyson have said they will testify if the Virginia General Assembly holds hearings into their claims.

Watson has also said she was raped by former Duke basketball player Corey Maggette while they were Duke students. Maggette has denied that allegation.

Staff writer Virginia Bridges contributed to this report.