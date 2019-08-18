Local
Union County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Wesley Chapel
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Wesley Chapel.
The sheriff’s office was called around 9:25 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 5100 block of Hampton Meadows Road, said spokesman Tony Underwood. A female was dead inside the home, but investigators know little about the victim, including her age, Underwood said.
“It’s just very early as far as what we’re looking at at this point,” Underwood said. “We’re just getting into it.”
One suspect has been apprehended and is in custody, Underwood said.
No further information has been released at this point.
