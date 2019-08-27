Downed lines across I-77 bring southbound lanes to standstill in north Charlotte

Southbound I-77 closed to due downed lines in north Charlotte on Aug. 27, 2019. (Sky3 | WBTV) WBTV photo

A portion of southbound I-77 was closed in north Charlotte Tuesday after power lines fell across the interstate.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Hambright Road overpass, just south of the I-485 interchange near mile marker 19. Traffic was backed up for miles as crew worked to remove the lines from the roadway.

Construction crews were already at the scene doing roadwork. There is no word what may have brought the lines down or if any injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what time the interstate was expected to reopen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW