Deadly crash closes I-485 in northwest Charlotte
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.
The wreck happened on I-485 outer at Moores Chapel Road, closing the highway in both directions between exits 9 through 12. Mt. Holly Road or Moores Chapel Road to Rozzelles Ferry Road can be used as alternates.
Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene. A second person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.
There’s no word how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved.
Officials did not say when the area is expected to reopen.
