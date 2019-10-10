Person injured when vehicle slams into home in north Charlotte

One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. on Horace Mann Road, which is off of Gibbon Road. Medic confirmed that one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

At the scene, the vehicle could be seen halfway into the front of the home, which appeared to be heavily damaged. It is unclear if the person injured was in the vehicle or in the home.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed. No names have been released.