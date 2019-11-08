Historic Excelsior Club under contract again after another effort fell through

The historic Excelsior Club is under contract again after a previous sale fell through, the property’s broker said.

The historic Excelsior Club, a landmark in Charlotte’s African American community for decades, is under contract again, the broker for the property said Friday.

Steve Robinson, a broker for New River Brokerage, said the prospective buyer signed a contract Friday for the property. He declined to identify the potential buyer, or provide any details on the closing date or price. But he said the potential purchaser is expected to make an announcement in the next few weeks.

“I think that the general public and the city of Charlotte is going to be really excited to see what is planned for this property,” he said.

The building is designated a historic landmark by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

Robinson didn’t say how the building might be preserved.

“My understanding is that Excelsior is going to endure,” he said.

A California buyer who was under contract to buy the property this year backed out of the sale. The club, which closed in 2016, was listed for sale in April, and is in disrepair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.