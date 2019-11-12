‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on run in stolen truck after 2 bodies found in rural NC

Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, is on the run in a stolen truck and Alamance County officials warn: “If seen, do not approach Mr. Ramirez.” Alamance County Sheriff's Office photo

A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in the killings of two people found late Monday in a small town west of Durham, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, is on the run in a stolen truck, and Alamance County officials warn: “If seen, do not approach Mr. Ramirez.”

Investigators say the bodies were found about 10:21 p.m. Monday in a home at 2092 Payne Road in the Haw River community, about 35 miles west of Durham along Interstate 85.

The crime scene is at the end of a long gravel drive, in a largely rural area near the Circle K Ranch.

Both victims had been shot, officials said in a news release said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Details of the killing also have not been released, including whether Ramirez had a connection to the victims.

He is believed to be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup with N.C. registration YC7394, officials said. “The truck is primer in color on the front and top. The truck is beige in color with a single brown stripe down the side,” they said.