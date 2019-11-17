A woman was shot and killed at a party in a north Charlotte business park, police say

police lights at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a north Charlotte party, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at a business park on Reagan Drive near Sugar Creek Road, police said.

Police said 911 dispatch received a call about someone threatening another person. Officers were nearby when they heard gunshots and responded immediately, police said.

Police said they found Ebony Tamia Harrison, 27, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any other information about the shooting, including anything about a possible suspect.

Homicide detectives are speaking with people who were at the scene, police said.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Unit and ALE officers also responded to help investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CMPD homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.