Charlotte approves rezoning to guide development near city’s transit centers

The Charlotte City Council approved a rezoning petition Monday that will help shape what development looks like on nearly 1,800 acres along the light rail.

The council voted unanimously to rezone the land, a move that will help officials implement the transit-oriented development regulations the city approved this year. The rules govern everything from the heights and design of buildings to open space requirements.

It’s a major step in the city’s overhaul of zoning codes, which guide development, that are more than two decades old. The goal is to encourage affordable housing, walkability and other priorities along some of the city’s most valuable real estate.

Most of the land that was rezoned is privately owned, but new development in those areas would have to comply with the regulations.

‘Correcting’ past mistakes

The city has seen a wave of development along the Blue Line since the first portion opened in 2007, and the second last year. More than 12,000 new housing units, over 3 million square feet of office and commercial space, and more than $2 billion in private investment have been added since the first Transit-Oriented zoning districts were adopted in 2003, according to a city economic analysis.

Still, few of the apartment buildings and other housing that has sprouted along the route have been affordable to the city’s poorest residents.

The Transit-Oriented development regulations are partially aimed at addressing that. The policy caps the height of buildings but allows developers to build taller if they include affordable housing or meet other goals, such as environmental sustainability.

On every floor above the maximum height, a minimum of 10% of the units must be affordable. Developers can also pay a per-square-foot fee instead of building affordable housing, which would go to the city’s Housing Trust Fund.

City council member Braxton Winston said the policy and subsequent rezoning will help the city avoid making the same mistakes as other areas develop along the Blue Line and future Silver Line route.

“Those things did not happen when the first part of the Blue Line was made, and we are trying to correct that,” he said.

Still, the rezoning will put pressure on the city’s historic districts, council member Larken Egleston said in a statement read by Mayor Vi Lyles. Egleston was one of several council members who did not attend the meeting (Lyles said Egleston was sick).

“Our historic districts are an asset to the city of Charlotte, and it is imperative that we protect them,” he said in the statement. Nonethless, Egleston said he supports the petition, according to his statement.

Properties in the rezoning that are also within historic districts will still need to fit within those regulations.

Predictability

While some development in areas like South End has been geared toward pedestrians and those who use transit, other parts of the route still have a number of gas stations, strip malls and other car-oriented sites.

About three-quarters of the land included in approved rezoning petition was zoned either business/business park or industrial/distributive business, according to city data.

The rezoned land will now fall into four different transit-oriented development categories, each of which allows for different building heights and parking specifications, among other guidelines. The vast majority of the rezoned properties fall into the two categories designed for areas further from uptown that have lower maximum heights and allow for more parking.

Council member Justin Harlow said those regulations help give neighborhoods predictability around what development will look like.

“When petitioners and developers do come in, you kind of have a sense of what is coming,” he said.

For a map of the properties included in the rezoning, go to this city website.