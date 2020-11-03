This $58 million fund will buy, save affordable housing from vanishing in Charlotte

The pilot property for the Housing Impact Fund is the 144-unit Lake Mist Apartments off Old Pineville Road, located near a Lynx Blue Line stop and amenities, where investors have purchased several comparable complexes and raised rents. Ascent Housing

A group of Charlotte investors has announced a $58 million Housing Impact Fund, aimed at saving 1,500 affordable apartments from disappearing in rapidly changing neighborhoods.

The fund, which includes $15 million from Charlotte-based Truist, will purchase apartment complexes and restrict rents for low- and moderate-income households. It is the largest concentrated investment to save what’s known as “naturally occurring affordable housing,” or NOAH properties.

Charlotte government, business and nonprofit leaders have identified preserving NOAH properties as an essential part of addressing the region’s affordable housing crisis. While public investment for years has focused on funding new construction of affordable apartments, the developments can take up to two years to finance and build.

And housing advocates have said existing affordable options are disappearing faster than new ones can be built as investors scoop up older properties and raise rents.

“By locating in neighborhoods with access to jobs, transit, healthcare, educational and retail services, NOAH can provide more than just housing – it can offer economic opportunity and upward mobility to those who need it most,” said Mark Ethridge, president of Ascent Housing, which recently purchased the first property through the fund.

Leaders of the fund say they are looking to buy apartments in neighborhoods at risk of or actively gentrifying and displacing current residents.

All properties purchased with the fund would keep rents affordable for families earning 80% of the area median income and below, with a portion of the units set aside for households at 30% AMI.

The pilot property is the 144-unit Lake Mist Apartments off Old Pineville Road, located near a Lynx Blue Line stop and amenities, where investors have purchased several comparable complexes and raised rents.

City Council members approved $2.4 million from the city’s housing trust fund for the project in September. Lake Mist is one of several NOAH properties Ascent has acquired.

The firm recently partnered with Roof Above to buy a 341-unit apartment complex in east Charlotte for income-based affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for people who are chronically homeless. Last year, Ascent joined developer Laurel Street Residential to buy the 98-unit Sharon Oaks apartments.

In addition to Truist’s $15 million contribution, the Housing Impact Fund has investments from Atrium Health, LendingTree, Movement Mortgage and nine local real estate development firms, according to the fund’s leaders.

“Our investment will help provide safe, stable, and affordable homes for 1,500 families to live and raise their children,” said Truist Chairman and CEO Kelly King in statement announcing the fund.

It will also use $20 million from the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund, the private fund created to be used with public affordable housing investments.