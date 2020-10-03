Local
1 killed after shots fired in a Charlotte parking lot early Saturday, police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Charlotte parking lot early Saturday, the city’s 86th homicide of 2020.
Officers found 35-year-old Jonquil Antoine Thompson after responding to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Conway Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. That’s off Scaleybark Road and Old Pineville Road.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CMPD.
Police have not said if they have a suspect.
Police urge anyone with information to call them at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
