1 killed after shots fired in a Charlotte parking lot early Saturday, police say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Charlotte parking lot early Saturday, the city’s 86th homicide of 2020.

Officers found 35-year-old Jonquil Antoine Thompson after responding to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Conway Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. That’s off Scaleybark Road and Old Pineville Road.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police have not said if they have a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information to call them at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

