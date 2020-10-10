Charlotte Observer Logo
Man found stabbed to death in east Charlotte home, police and media reports say

Police are investigating the killing of a 25-year-old man in a Charlotte home late Friday.

Kwame Anwar Pugh was stabbed, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Police said they responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in a home in the 5000 block of Cheval Place just after 8:30 p.m. The house is off North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte.

MEDIC responders pronounced the victim dead, police said in a news release.

CMPD has not disclosed how the person died, only that they found the victim with a wound.

Pugh was arguing with someone he knew, WSOC-TV reported. Police haven’t said if anyone was arrested.

Officers have talked with witnesses and are “not looking for any suspects at this time,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

