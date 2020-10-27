Local
NC sees second-highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since onset of pandemic
Statewide hospitalizations reached 1,214 on Tuesday, the second-highest total since the pandemic began and the highest since late July.
Hospitalizations have been rising throughout October, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Hospitalizations were at 939 on Oct. 1.
The highest reported remains July 29 when DHHS reported 1,236 hospitalizations throughout the state.
Tuesday’s total was based on 97% of the state’s hospitals reporting their data.
Coronavirus case data
DHHS reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 263,883 since the pandemic began in North Carolina.
On Sunday, the latest day reported, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive statewide was 7.3%.
The seven-day average of percent positive is now at 6.5%, steadily increasing throughout October. The average was 5.7% on Oct. 1.
State health officials have said that the percent positive rate should be under 5%.
All-access digital subscription
To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to charlotteobserver.comVIEW OFFER
This story will updated.
Comments